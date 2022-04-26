 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oma Hall

  • 0

Oma Hall

TWIN FALLS - Oma Hall, 100, of Twin Falls, formerly of Jerome, graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News