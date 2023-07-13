Norma Jean Fiscus
JEROME - Norma Jean Fiscus, 87, of Jerome, passed away July 10, 2023, at her home. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norma's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
