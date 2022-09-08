TWIN FALLS — Nora Jackson, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away September 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Friends may call from 5-7 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Friends may call on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 10-11 AM at the Twin Falls 4th Ward, located at 824 Caswell Ave. West in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with burial following services at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho.