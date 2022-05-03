BURLEY — Nora B. Medina, 92, of Burley passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the church of Apostolic Assembly of The Faith in Christ Jesus. 312 West 9th Street Burley Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Morrison Payne funeral home and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the View Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.