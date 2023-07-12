BUHL—Nickolas “Nick” Shane Alvey, 52, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the LDS Church, 501 Main Street, Buhl. A viewing will be held 5:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.