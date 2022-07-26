 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Myrna Tvrdy

OGDEN, UT — Myrna Tvrdy, 92, passed away in Ogden, Utah on July 15, 2022.

Funeral services will be Friday July 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior to the services at Park’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, ID. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

