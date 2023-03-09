TWIN FALLS — Monica Spellman, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away March 5, 2023, in her home. Memorial services will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.