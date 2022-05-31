JEROME — Milo Junior Mohr, 88, of Jerome passed away May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Milo’s Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Life Church of Magic Valley, 425 Nez Perce Ave, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Condolences may be shared at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.