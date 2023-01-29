 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michelle Lee Rouse

  • 0

Michelle Lee Rouse

BUHL—Michelle Lee Rouse, 43, of Buhl, Idaho is now at peace after losing her battle with Huntington Disease, on January 24, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michelle’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News