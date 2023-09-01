SHOSHONE — Michael Joseph Thompson, 40, of Shoshone passed away August 19, 2023. A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 8, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.