Michael "Mike" Wayne Phillips

WENDELL — Michael “Mike” Wayne Phillips, 65, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

