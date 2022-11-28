 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael J. Leeds

BUHL — Michael J. Leeds, 84, of Buhl, ID, passed away on Nov. 20. 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

At Mike’s request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Magic Valley Symphony in honor of Michael Leeds. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

