TWIN FALLS — Michael Folsom, age 58, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his workplace on May 1, 2022 due to heart failure. Michael was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 1, 1964, to Ron and Verna Folsom as the New Year's Baby at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on May 5, 2022, Thursday, at 3:00pm. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.