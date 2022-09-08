 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Cameron Labrum

TWIN FALLS - Michael Cameron Labrum, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on Sept 7, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

For a full obituary and to online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

