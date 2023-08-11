JEROME — Melvin “Mel” E. Hunter, 90, of Jerome passed away August 9, 2023, at his home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at Noon, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Melvin’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.