 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Connor

  • 0

Matthew Connor

TWIN FALLS—Matthew Connor, 17, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News