TWIN FALLS — Mary Roweana (O'Donnell) Eskridge, age 72, of Twin Falls, passed away July 25, 2022 in Boise, Idaho.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, followed by Graveside Services at 3:00 p.m. at the Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mary's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
