TWIN FALLS — Mary Josephine “Mary Jo” Dillon Walker, Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; visitation Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Ave, Twin Falls; burial to follow Funeral Mass at Sunset Memorial Park at 2296 Kimberly Rd. A gathering will follow graveside service at St. Edward’s Parish Hall located at 212 7th Ave E, Twin Falls.