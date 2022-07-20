TWIN FALLS—Mary Jane Calhoun, 87, of Twin Falls died on July 12, 2022 at a local care facility. Graveside services will be on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Twin Falls Cemetery located at 4350 4th Avenue E. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mary Jane’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.