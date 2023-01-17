TWIN FALLS — Mary Helen Reyes, 83, of Twin Falls and Jerome, Idaho, died January 14, 2023, in Twin Falls. She was born in Uvalde, Texas, on April 3, 1939.
A rosary will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Jerome on January 18, 2023, at 9:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church or the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation. Arrangement are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
