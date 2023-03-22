TWIN FALLS — Mary Anne (Turner) Stokes, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, 87, passed away the evening of March 19, 2023 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Mary Anne will be honored at a service on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Her final resting place will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.