TWIN FALLS — Marjorie Joyce ‘Midge’ Perkins, a 93-year-old resident of Twin Falls, and formerly of Murtaugh and Kimberly, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2002, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 US 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, rasmussenwilson.com.
