CASTLEFORD — Marilyn Rose Evans, 74, of Castleford, ID, passed away at her home on Dec. 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life Receptions will be Tues., Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com