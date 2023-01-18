Mariano Herrera Jr., 49, Rupert, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. View 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Thursday January 19, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary Rupert, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday January 20, 2023 at St. Nicholas Church Rupert, Idaho. Internment following the service at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.