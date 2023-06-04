BUHL—Margaret Mae (Sterns) Rodgers, 92, of Buhl passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at Grace Senior Living facility.
A Celebration of Margaret’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm St., Castleford.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Margaret’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
