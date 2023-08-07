CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Margaret G. Heise, 86, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and formerly of Buhl, Idaho, died, August 3, 2023, in Cheyenne.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.