EDEN — Lynn Joseph Hochstrasser, 71, of Eden, Idaho, passed away March 27, 2023 at a local hospital in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hazelton, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazelton, ID. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be at Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls at 2:00 p.m.. To leave online condolences and an obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
