Lynette Yurivilca
JEROME — Lynette Yurivilca, 68, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away at a Boise hospital on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lynette’s memorial web page at
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.