Lynette Yurivilca

  0

Lynette Yurivilca

JEROME — Lynette Yurivilca, 68, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away at a Boise hospital on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lynette’s memorial web page at

www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

