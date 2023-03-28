TWIN FALS — Luther Dee Malone, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away March 22, 2023 at a local hospital in Twin Falls. A Military Graveside will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E Elm St. in Buhl, ID To leave online condolences and to read the obituary, please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.