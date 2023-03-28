TWIN FALS — Luther Dee Malone, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away March 22, 2023 at a local hospital in Twin Falls. A Military Graveside will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E Elm St. in Buhl, ID To leave online condolences and to read the obituary, please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.