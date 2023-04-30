TWIN FALLS — Lula Kruger has gone to be with her Lord and loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 3, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. Services are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
