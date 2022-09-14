 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luis Hernandez Ruiz

HAZELTON — Luis Hernandez Ruiz, 61, of Hazelton. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

