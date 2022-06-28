TWIN FALLS — LuDene Hopkins, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at a local care facility. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave., North Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LuDene’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.