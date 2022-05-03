BURLEY - LuAnn Hogg, 88 year old Burley resident, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at Diamond Peak Assisted Living in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Pella 1st Ward building 160 West 400 South, Burley. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be held Monday evening, May 9, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.