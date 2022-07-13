 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louise Parker

RUPERT — Louise Parker, 95, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, Idaho. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Rupert Cemetery 450 N. Meridian Rd. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

