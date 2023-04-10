RUPERT — Louise M. Schab, 94, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Hiland Estates of Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Rupert United Methodist Church with Brenda Sene officiating Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward. Hansen Mortuary.