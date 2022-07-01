 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JEROME — Lou Ann Oneida, 67, of Jerome, passed away on June 22, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.

