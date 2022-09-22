TWIN FALLS — Lois Edna Kevan, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away in Twin Falls on September 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.