TWIN FALLS—Linnea Hogan, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home on Feb. 13, 2023.

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com