RUPERT — Leyon D. Plocher, an 87-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home.
Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 909 8th St., in Rupert, with the Rev. James A. Von Busch officiating.
A livestream of the service will be available at tlcrupert.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.