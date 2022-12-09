RUPERT — Leyon D. Plocher, an 87-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 909 8th St., in Rupert, with the Rev. James A. Von Busch officiating.

A livestream of the service will be available at tlcrupert.com.