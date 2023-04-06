BUHL — Lewis Wilson Pond, 88, of Buhl passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a local hospital. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lewis’ memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.