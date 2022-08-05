 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUHL - Leora Sophronia Douglas, 89, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leora's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

