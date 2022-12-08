BUHL — Leonard T. Regehr, 94, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at a local care facility. A viewing will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 3925 N. 1900 E. Filer, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Valley View Mennonite Church. A graveside service will follow at the Valley View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leonard’s memorial webpage www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
