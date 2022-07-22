Len Owen Clifford

POCATELLO — A funeral service will be held in Len’s honor on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will also be held at Wilks and will begin one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Hagerman Cemetery.
