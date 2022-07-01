 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lela Nadine Cox

TWIN FALLS — Lela Nadine Cox of Twin Falls, Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Clyde Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Ln. in Twin Falls ID. Family and friends are invited to a picnic in the park in honor of Nadine.

