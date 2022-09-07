 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leah Kay Thorne

JEROME — Leah Kay Thorne, 81, of Jerome passed away September 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Ave. B, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kay’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

