TWIN FALLS — Lea Andreason, 67, of Twin Falls passed away on June 2, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation for Lea will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Visitation will also be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will be held following services at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, ID.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Lea’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.