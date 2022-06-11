TWIN FALLS — Lea Andreason, 67, of Twin Falls passed away on June 2, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation for Lea will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Visitation will also be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will be held following services at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, ID.