 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lea Andreason

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Lea Andreason, 67, of Twin Falls passed away on June 2, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation for Lea will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Visitation will also be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will be held following services at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, ID.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Lea’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News