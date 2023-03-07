HAGERMAN — Lawrence “Lug” Connelly and Donna Connelly, an inurnment took place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Lawrence “Lug” Sylvester Connelly, 82, a residence of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on January 11, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls.
Donna Louise Connelly, 88, a resident of Black Canyon City, Arizona and formerly of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on December 12, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
