TWIN FALLS — LaVere Larson, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 20, 2022.
Friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM, burial will follow on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum, Utah. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.