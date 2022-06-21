 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaVere Larson

TWIN FALLS — LaVere Larson, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 20, 2022.

Friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM, burial will follow on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum, Utah. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

