BUHL — Larry Wayne Johnson, 72, of Buhl passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm Street, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.