Larry Dean Reed

Larry Dean Reed

JEROME - Larry Dean Reed, 61, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

